AERIAL VIDEO: Ag Commissioner catches wild hogs destroying rice field

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson is learning more about the state’s wild hog problem.
Gipson took off from Yazoo County airport yesterday to fly over the Panther Swamp area and surrounding farmland. He says the purpose of the aerial tour was to find wild hog’s hideouts and crop destruction.
They spotted some of the hogs destroying part of a rice field.
The Mississippi State Extension service estimates wild hogs cause more than 66 million dollar in property damage in Mississippi every year.
