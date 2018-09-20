USM students attend law school fair

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students who are interested in law careers after graduation met with representatives of nearly a dozen regional law schools on the USM campus Wednesday.
A law school fair at the Thad Cochran Center featured 10 law schools, including Ole Miss, Mississippi College, the University of Alabama and Tulane University. It is part of the annual Pre-Law Week at the university.
“This is a great week for students who are on the fence, who don’t know what a legal career would look like, what law schools would be in their future,” said Angie Burton, assistant professor of legal studies and program coordinator for legal studies at Southern Miss.
“I just wanted to meet these different people who are representing their university and learn a little bit about who they are and who they were in law school and kind of what that meant to them,” said Lindsley Lingold, a junior at USM who spoke to some of the law school representatives.
This is the fourth year for Pre-Law Week. It wraps up on Friday.
