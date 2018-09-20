USM hosts first Transition Camp for high school students with disabilities

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of area high school students with disabilities are at the University of Southern Mississippi this week, learning about job hunting, financial planning and other career skills.
It is all part of the school’s first Transition Camp, sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services. The goal is to help the students make a more successful move from high school to careers or college.
“The purpose is to prepare our youth with disabilities, ages 14 to 21, to obtain jobs,” said Sabrina Singleton, with Vocational & Rehabilitation Consultants, LLC, which is hosting the conference. “We want to equip them with skills and knowledge.”
Topics include job exploration, digital job searching, financial literacy and FICA and Social Security taxes.
About 125 students from Lamar, Forrest and Jones counties are participating, including Billy Walters, a junior at Hattiesburg High School.
“I was hoping that they’ll give me a more of a strategy how to talk to people and the interview,” said Walters. “But, the ideas I’m leaving with, I know it’s going to be more positivity, more perseverance.”
Students from six schools are attending the camp, which ends on Friday.
