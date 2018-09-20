Two Pine Belt schools districts receive ‘A’ accountability score

Overall, the number of 'A' districts is growing slowing, standing now at 18. Last year there were 15 'A' districts. The majority of districts fall in the 'B' and 'C' grades. In the Pine Belt, only two districts got an ‘A.’ Those are Petal and Lamar County. Most of the districts in the Pine Belt got a 'C' or lower. Laurel was the only district in the Pine Belt to get an ‘F.’ The State Board of Education still needs to approve the grades before they’re deemed official.