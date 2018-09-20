TRAFFIC ALERT: MHP investigating two vehicle crash on US 11 past Eastabutchie Rd.

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM - Just after 7 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 11 past Eastabutchie Road in Jones County. According to officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, two trucks were traveling northbound when one collided into the back of the other.
Due to the crash, debris was scattered over the roadway causing authorities to direct traffic in order for them to clear the area. Traffic in the area is not slow, but officials expect the scene to be clear within the hour.
No injuries were reported. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
