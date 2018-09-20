Thursday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. It’s not going to be as hot today as highs only reach the low 90s this afternoon. Heat Indices will stay below 100° for the first time in a long time! Skies will be partly cloudy, although I can’t rule out a stray t-storm later this afternoon. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.