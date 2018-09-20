Thursday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. It’s not going to be as hot today as highs only reach the low 90s this afternoon. Heat Indices will stay below 100° for the first time in a long time! Skies will be partly cloudy, although I can’t rule out a stray t-storm later this afternoon. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.
Expect more of the same tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and a stray t-storm possible. Highs will be in the low 90s. Weather is looking good for those Friday Night Football games!
We’ll see hit-or miss rain chances return this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
Looking ahead to early next week, we’ll be cooler with highs in the upper 80s to begin the week. We’ll see scattered t-Storms Monday through Thursday before our first official cold front of fall arrives which will bring us highs in the mid 80s by Next Friday and into next weekend!!
