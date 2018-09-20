South Jones hosts Laurel in Jones County battle

“[South Jones is] doing some things offensively that can give you some problems,” said Laurel head coach Todd Breland. “Running the option is something you don’t see a whole lot of so it’s difficult to prepare for. South has had some success in the past few weeks. They got a lot of confidence and it’s homecoming so it will be a challenge to go over there.” “We always get up and play good against Laurel,” said first-year South Jones head coach Roger Satcher. “We just gotta focus and stay the course and play the whole game. Like I tell our kids, ‘When things go wrong, so what?’”