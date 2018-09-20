No. 13 Lady Bobcats log 5th shutout of season

FULTON, MS (WDAM) - Jones College women’s soccer teams logged its fifth shutout in six games this season with a 3-0 victory Wednesday at Itawamba Community College.
Rachel Barnaby had two goals for No. 13 Jones (6-0), while Aimee Durn scored the third.
Goalies Skyler Steede and Alexis Winston each played a half, combining to blank the Lady Indians (5-2-1).
The Lady Bobcats will head west for a showdown at 7 p.m. Saturday with second-ranked Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, before returning home to open South Division play Tuesday at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
