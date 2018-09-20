Report: 3 killed, others injured in Maryland shooting

PERRYMAN, MD (RNN/AP) - Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland, in what the FBI is described as an “active shooter situation.”
The Associated Press reported that three people had died from gunshot wounds. CNN stated at least two others were injured.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims.” They warn that the situation is still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.
The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweeted it was responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents are responding too.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office was monitoring the situation in Aberdeen, and the state stands ready to offer any support.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.