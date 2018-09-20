Local group hosting charity event for hurricane victims in Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - A day of hope and giving to help those affected by Hurricane Florence will be held this Saturday at the Marion County Courthouse. Hearts of Hope is hosting the event for Columbia’s sister city, Columbia, SC, which recently felt the effects of Florence.
That city helped Columbia, MS after a tornado struck there back in 2014.
Hearts of Hope is asking people in our area to donate gift cards from places such as Walmart, Target, Lowe's and Home Depot. The gift cards will be sent to the sister city in South Carolina.
The group will also have valuable donated items up for auction on its Facebook page.
food and entertainment will be provided by Hearts of Hope.
