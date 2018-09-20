LIVE: American flag at Frying Pan Tower survives storm

FRYING PAN TOWER (WECT) -Anyone who was watching Hurricane Florence’s track found themselves glued to the Frying Pan Tower Ocean Cam powered by Explore.org.
The storm crept towards the Carolina coast one week ago, and much of the impacts residents were bracing for could be seen in real time on the camera.
Those who watched saw an American flag get battered up until the minute the camera shut down. Old Glory survived Florence, and can be seen gently swaying on the camera, which is back up and running.
Watch the stream here:
Highlights from the camera during Hurricane Florence can be seen here:
About Frying Pan Tower:
The Frying Pan Tower is located 34 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.
The tower was built in the 1960s to warn ships of the shallow waters nearby.
Though GPS navigation technology means this tower is no longer used for its original purpose, it's an important ecosystem for marine wildlife (\ and provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean.
Copyright WECT 2018. All rights reserved.