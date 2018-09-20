Businesses growing in the Midtown District

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Business owners in the Midtown District of Hattiesburg have great things to say about the developments over the last few months. Restaurants, nail salons, hotels and retail stores are all available for consumers to explore.
Local business owners say the developments have been exciting to see.
"It’s been exciting, man, to see all my neighbors succeed as well. It’s been great. Everybody’s been doing really well since the beginning,” said Taj Stewart, the owner of Southern Kernels.
In the middle of all this development, a sense of community has grown, allowing many businesses to network with one another.
“Things are good. Everyone’s really tight-knit. We’re open to being able to help each other with customers and spread the word of what other locations have available to them, "said Mike Nguyen, the owner of Lavish Beauty and Nail Bar. "So, it’s been good. Everybody’s been working to make Midtown the best it can be.”
We spoke with a manager at a retail shop, who’s a former University of Southern Mississippi student. She says she’s excited for the job opportunities the businesses will create for future students and graduates in the area.
“I wish that we had this when I started there because it just opens up more opportunities, more business, more jobs coming to Hattiesburg. Its great to see Hattiesburg growing and great that we were able to open up a location here and to be here in this college town,” Hailey Prichard, the manager at South Boutique said.
When customers come to Midtown, all businesses can benefit from their visit. Because the vendors are so close to one another, it allows shoppers to roam and explore the new places popping up
“It is super exciting. I love the growth in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg is only growing, and its only going to develop as a city. This is just one of the parts of many plans that I know they have in place to try to help grow Hattiesburg as a city and a main location now for Mississippi,” says Jessica Segan, the general manager of Chicken Salad Chick.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.