Wednesday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Today will likely be our LAST hot day!
Highs will top out into the mid 90s with heat indices between 100-103! Skies will be partly cloudy. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies.
We’ll see Hit-or Miss rain chances return Friday into the weekend with highs in the low 90s. Looking ahead to early next week, it still looks like we may see a cold front come though with a small taste of Fall.
Highs could drop to the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s!! Keep your Fingers crossed!!
