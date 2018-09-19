USM men’s golf wins first tournament since 2014

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For the first time since 2014, Southern Miss men’s golf captured a team tournament title.
The Golden Eagles won the Sam Hall Intercollegiate on Tuesday with a nine-under par score of 843 – besting second-place Mercer by four strokes.
USM junior Matt Lorenz paced the Eagles with an eight-under par 205 for the tournament – good enough to clinch his first college win. Lorenz shot a four-under par 67 in the final round to grab the individual title.
“To see the smiles on our guys faces, it just means the world to you as a coach,” said first-year USM men’s golf coach Eddie Brescher. “To see all of the hard work pay off, it’s awesome.”
“I guess it’s different in a tournament,” said Lorenz, who won the 102nd Alabama State Amateur in June. “You’re kind of focused on hitting every shot versus worry about other stuff creep in. Play for your team and not for yourself. If you play for your team and try to make a bunch of birdies, you’re going to come out on top yourself.”
