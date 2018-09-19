Player of the Week - Stringer senior Anthony Thomas

STRINGER, MS (WDAM) - “There’s been some pretty good players come through Stringer,” said Red Devils head coach John Brown.
Lytrel Pollard (USM), Heath Graham (USM) and Tevin Moore (West Alabama) are just a few of the Stringer grads to play Division I football.
Though it’s just a class 1A school, Stringer produces D-I talent.
Anthony Thomas hopes he is the latest to play at the next level. The senior’s taking advantage of his last high school football season. Thomas rushed for 281 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Red Devils’ win over Loyd Star on Friday.
“If it wasn’t for the offensive line or some of the backs, wide receivers that we have, then I wouldn’t have those 200 yards,” Thomas said. “I thank God for the coaches and my team.”
“[Thomas] is a very good teammate to all the guys,” Brown said. “A handful of guys really look up to him. [His] work ethic is tremendous.”
It’s hardly considered work to Thomas. He loves football. Whether he’s playing running back or defensive back, Thomas just wants to be on a football field whenever possible.
“I don’t know, I just love being on the field,” Thomas said. “It’s where I can take my anger out. I just love being out there. Wherever the coach puts me, I’ll play.”
He has the drive. He has the talent. Thomas has what it takes to join the Pollard’s and Heath Graham’s, who moved on from Stringer to play college football.
The only thing left is for the right set of eyes to come watch the Red Devils play on Friday night.
“Just the recruiters to see him,” Brown said. “For them to pay attention. I’ve coached a handful of athletes that have gone on to the next level and this kid, he’s got the tools.”
“First, I would have to have the grades to play,” Thomas said. “I have to work harder. I have to want it more than anybody else. I have to love the game.”
