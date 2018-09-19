Pearl PD looking for two men who escaped U.S. Border Patrol on I-20

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Pearl police department is looking for two men who escaped from United States Border Patrol agents Wednesday morning.
According to Lt. McGairty, the two men got out of a car and ran when they were pulled over for a traffic stop.
Pearl schools were placed on a soft lockdown earlier this morning.
Border Patrol agents are searching on I-20 east near the 50 mile marker right now.
According to Lt. McGairty, at the time of the lockdown it was unknown what charges or threat these men were to the public. After later speaking with Border Patrol, they determined the men were not a threat to the public.
The lockdown has been lifted and schools are functioning as normal.
The only description for the men is that they are Hispanic. If you see anything suspicious, please call Pearl police.
