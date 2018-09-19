NC’s wild horses not harmed by Hurricane Florence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -North Carolina’s wild horses have weathered the storm and escaped Hurricane Florence without harm.
The Rachel Carson Reserve and the Corolla Wild Horse Fundreported that its wild horses were safe and accounted for.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund Facebook page posted photos of the wild horses enjoying an overcast breeze and some green grass on Saturday.
The Rachel Carson Reserve also posted on Facebook, letting its followers know that as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, all its horses have been accounted for and are in good health.
The Okracoke ponies at Cape Hatteras National Searshore were reported to be safe after the storm without any damage to the pony pen.
