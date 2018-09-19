Motorcyclist dies in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in a crash on Highway 15 just outside the Laurel city limits in Jones County.
Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council, said the collision happened right in front of Heritage Heights Baptist Church around 7:15 p.m.
Bumgardner said witnesses told first responders the motorcyclist was heading south on the highway when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him. At that time, an SUV was turning into the parking lot of the church.
According to Bumgardner, the rider hit the SUV head-on and was thrown from his motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
