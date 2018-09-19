Live at Five H’Burg returns to downtown

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Music lovers, rejoice! Live at Five H’Burg, an outdoor music series, returns to downtown Hattiesburg on Sept. 21. During the fall, the annual event takes place on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event, which is free, showcases musical talent from across the Pine Belt. This year’s lineup will include:
Sept. 21 - Tommie T-Bone Pruitt
Sept. 28 - Bon Bon Vivant
Oct. 5 – Dynamo
Oct. 12 - ROXY ROCA
Oct. 19 - Grayson Capps
Oct. 26 - Lightnin Malcolm
Vendors will be on the scene for those in attendance. Additionally, food and beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring a blanket or lawn chair to the intersection of Main and Buschman Street.
