Live at Five H’Burg returns to downtown
September 19, 2018 at 7:43 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 7:55 AM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Music lovers, rejoice! Live at Five H’Burg, an outdoor music series, returns to downtown Hattiesburg on Sept. 21. During the fall, the annual event takes place on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event, which is free, showcases musical talent from across the Pine Belt. This year’s lineup will include:

Sept. 21 - Tommie T-Bone Pruitt

Sept. 28 - Bon Bon Vivant

Oct. 5 – Dynamo

Oct. 12 - ROXY ROCA

Oct. 19 - Grayson Capps

Oct. 26 - Lightnin Malcolm

Vendors will be on the scene for those in attendance. Additionally, food and beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring a blanket or lawn chair to the intersection of Main and Buschman Street.

