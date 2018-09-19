Laurel begins trial to annex Pendorff

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Opening arguments for two Jones County communities began Tuesday in Laurel in the annexation trial of Pendorff.
The City of Laurel presented testimony to expand the water and sewer system into the area of Pendorff, but some members of the opposing community remain divided on the proposed development.
In August, the city council approved the facilities and service to have the upgrades completed within five years if Pendorff is annexed. People in Pendorff and Ellisville claim the city has not upgraded the systems it has already acquired.
The trial will resume Wednesday, WDAM will continue to follow this developing story.
