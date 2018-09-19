Laurel begins trial to annex Pendorff

The City of Laurel is going the extra mile in hopes of acquiring the Pendorff community

Laurel begins trial to annex Pendorff
Opening arguments for two Jones County communities began Tuesday in Laurel in the annexation trial of Pendorff.
By Andrun Fisher | September 18, 2018 at 11:30 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 11:30 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Opening arguments for two Jones County communities began Tuesday in Laurel in the annexation trial of Pendorff.

“We’ve actually been working on this since about 2014,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “It’s taken a while to get to this point. We’re hoping the judge will award us that part of Pendorff we are asking for.”

The City of Laurel presented testimony to expand the water and sewer system into the area of Pendorff, but some members of the opposing community remain divided on the proposed development.

In August, the city council approved the facilities and service to have the upgrades completed within five years if Pendorff is annexed. People in Pendorff and Ellisville claim the city has not upgraded the systems it has already acquired.

“The attorneys for the Pendorff area and the City of Ellisville are opposing our annexation,” Magee said. “But, we feel like we have a strong enough case that services will be better.”

The trial will resume Wednesday, WDAM will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.