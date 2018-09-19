Judge dismisses portion of civil action suit against City of Laurel

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A district court judge has granted and denied in part the City of Laurel’s motion to dismiss a civil complaint against them. On May 24, James Barnett filed the complaint after alleging police brutality against officers with the Laurel Police Department.
Attorney Dow Yoder filed the complaint for civil rights violations and damages on behalf of the 36-year-old. Barnett alleges that on May 16, Wade Robertson and Bryce Gilbert brutally beat him after he fled from a checkpoint in Jasper County.
After Yoder filed an amended complaint on July 3, the City of Laurel filed a motion to dismiss it on Aug. 1. Documents filed on Sept. 5 show that the court denied Barnett’s state law claims as “moot”, because he failed to include any in his motion.
The court agreed that the City of Laurel is “exempt” from paying Barnett punitive damages. Additionally, Barnett cannot recover punitive damages from either Bryce Gilbert and Wade Robertson in their official capacities. Gilbert and Wade were fired from the department on May 21 following an internal investigation into the allegations of police brutality by Barnett.
In response to Barnett’s request for declaratory and injunctive relief, the court denied that aspect of the city’s motion adding that they could not determine whether future injuries are likely.
On Sept. 19, attorney Brett Robinson filed a response to the amended complaint on behalf of the city and both officers. Both officers contend that Barnett’s actions are a result of his injuries and the outcome of events that took place in the early hours of May 16.
