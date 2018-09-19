Collins set to vote on liquor sales

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Citizens in the City of Collins will vote next month to decide whether liquor sales will be allowed inside city limits. The Collins Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to set the election date for Oct. 30.
Collins is located in a dry county, but beer sales have been legal there for decades.
In June, the board of aldermen received a petition to hold an election on liquor sales. The city clerk verified the petition was signed by at least 20 percent of Collins’ registered voters, the threshold required to hold an election.
The Oct. 30 ballot will show only two choices; to permit or forbid the sale of alcoholic beverages in Collins city limits.
All voting will happen at the Collins Civic Center on Highway 49. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee voting at city hall will begin Sept. 24. City hall will also be open Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 to accept absentee ballots.
