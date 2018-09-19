City of Petal, police chief respond to civil lawsuit

This is a civil action brought by the plaintiffs, Yoshanta Albert, individually and as a representative of the estate of Marc Davis, and on behalf of their minor children, Ava Davis, Marcayle Davis, Amina Davis, Serenity Martin and Leah Davis, (hereinafter referred to as "Plaintiffs) to recover compensatory and punitive damages sustained as a result of the wrongful conduct of the defendants, The City of Petal, Leonard Fuller, in his official capacity as chief of police for the Petal Police Department, and officer John Doe, in his official and individual capacity as police officer for the City of Petal...