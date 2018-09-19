Body found inside burned RV in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The state fire marshal’s office is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning RV in Jones County.
Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council, said firefighters with the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the burning RV on Flynt Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Within minutes, firefighters had the blaze under control.
Bumgardner said the body of an unidentified adult was found inside the burned-out RV. No further information was provided.
WDAM News 7 is working to gather more details on the investigation.
