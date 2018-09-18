USM running back says he is leaving the program

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi senior running back T’Rod Daniels announced Tuesday on Twitter that he intends to leave the program.
In the tweet, Daniels says he has made the decision to forgo his senior season at USM and transfer to another university. He also thanks his family, friends, teammates and the university in the message.
Daniels, a product of Bassfield High School, is taking advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule that allows players to participate in up to four games and still qualify for a redshirt season.
Daniels, a speedster listed at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, rushed for 49 yards on 12 attempts in two games this season. He rushed 21 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns in his junior year at USM.
Daniels, played football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before transferring to USM for the 2017 season.
