Tuesday 6 a.m.

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. It’s going to be a hot day this afternoon across the areas as highs top out into the low 90s with heat indices between 100-103! Skies will be partly cloudy, but there will be the possibility of relief in the form of hit or miss rain chances. While not everyone will get rain, the select 30% of you who do will get a nice treat! Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.