Tuesday 6 a.m.

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. It’s going to be a hot day this afternoon across the areas as highs top out into the low 90s with heat indices between 100-103! Skies will be partly cloudy, but there will be the possibility of relief in the form of hit or miss rain chances. While not everyone will get rain, the select 30% of you who do will get a nice treat! Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.
Expect more of the same tomorrow with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s with a stray t-storm possible. We’ll stay that way all the way through Thursday.
We’ll see Hit-or miss rain chances return Friday into the weekend with highs in the low 90s.
Looking ahead to early next week, it still looks like we may see a cold front come though with a small taste of fall. Highs could drop to the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s!! Keep your Fingers crossed!!
