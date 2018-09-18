MSU, Ole Miss release 2019 football schedules

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Southeastern Conference announced the 2019 football schedules for all SEC schools.
With 14 playing weekends, the 2019 schedule includes two open dates for each team and conference contests scheduled each week.
Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents will be a permanent annual opponent and the other non-division opponent will rotate each year.
The season begins the weekend of August 31 with 13 games, including four neutral site games on opening weekend.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will open their 120th season of football on Aug. 31 in New Orleans, Louisiana, when they take on Louisiana in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to complete a “home-and-dome” series. It will be State’s first regular season appearance in the dome since defeating Tulane 38-17 on Sept. 8, 2007.
2019 Mississippi State Football Schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Louisiana - New Orleans, La. (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
Sept. 7 SOUTHERN MISS
Sept. 14 KANSAS STATE
Sept. 21 KENTUCKY *
Sept. 28 at Auburn *
Oct. 12 at Tennessee *
Oct. 19 LSU *
Oct. 26 at Texas A&M *
Nov. 2 at Arkansas *
Nov. 16 ALABAMA *
Nov. 23 ABILENE CHRISTIAN
Nov. 28 (Thu.) OLE MISS *
The Ole Miss Rebels will open the season on the road at Memphis (Aug. 31) before hosting Arkansas in its SEC opener (Sept. 7).
2019 OLE MISS SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at Memphis
Sept. 7 ARKANSAS
Sept. 14 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
Sept. 21 CALIFORNIA
Sept. 28 at Alabama
Oct. 5 VANDERBILT
Oct. 12 at Missouri
Oct. 19 TEXAS A&M
Oct. 26 Open Date
Nov. 2 at Auburn
Nov. 9 NEW MEXICO STATE
Nov. 16 LSU
Nov. 23 Open Date
Nov. 28 (Thu.) at Mississippi State
The 2019 season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7. It will be the 28th edition of the game and the 26th in the city of Atlanta.
