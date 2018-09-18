MSU, Ole Miss release 2019 football schedules

MSU, Ole Miss release 2019 football schedules
The season begins the weekend of August 31 with 13 games, including four neutral site games on opening weekend.
By Mary Grace Eppes | September 18, 2018 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 4:22 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Southeastern Conference announced the 2019 football schedules for all SEC schools.

With 14 playing weekends, the 2019 schedule includes two open dates for each team and conference contests scheduled each week.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents will be a permanent annual opponent and the other non-division opponent will rotate each year.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will open their 120th season of football on Aug. 31 in New Orleans, Louisiana, when they take on Louisiana in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to complete a “home-and-dome” series. It will be State’s first regular season appearance in the dome since defeating Tulane 38-17 on Sept. 8, 2007.

2019 Mississippi State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Louisiana - New Orleans, La. (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

Sept. 7 SOUTHERN MISS

Sept. 14 KANSAS STATE

Sept. 21 KENTUCKY *

Sept. 28 at Auburn *

Oct. 12 at Tennessee *

Oct. 19 LSU *

Oct. 26 at Texas A&M *

Nov. 2 at Arkansas *

Nov. 16 ALABAMA *

Nov. 23 ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Nov. 28 (Thu.) OLE MISS *

The Ole Miss Rebels will open the season on the road at Memphis (Aug. 31) before hosting Arkansas in its SEC opener (Sept. 7).

2019 OLE MISS SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 at Memphis

Sept. 7 ARKANSAS

Sept. 14 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Sept. 21 CALIFORNIA

Sept. 28 at Alabama

Oct. 5 VANDERBILT

Oct. 12 at Missouri

Oct. 19 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 at Auburn

Nov. 9 NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 16 LSU

Nov. 23 Open Date

Nov. 28 (Thu.) at Mississippi State

The 2019 season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7. It will be the 28th edition of the game and the 26th in the city of Atlanta.

