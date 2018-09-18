McDaniel: Most misconduct allegations “absolutely fabricated”

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - In an interview that aired Monday on American Family Radio, Chris McDaniel said when it comes to allegations made against high profile political candidates, “99% of the time are just absolutely fabricated.” McDaniel made that comment on Focal Point, a program hosted by Bryan Fischer.
“I’m tired of all these made up scandals frankly,” the U.S. Senate candidate said to Fischer when asked about a sexual misconduct allegation launched against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “We have a system where Judge Kavanaugh is obviously well suited for, and they’re going to drag something up even theoretically, allegedly from all those years ago that all of a sudden disqualifies this man. All of a sudden, he’s a terrible human being. No not a chance. I don’t fall for it anymore. I hope the American people aren’t falling for it. These allegations 99% of the time are just absolutely fabricated.”
On line blogs jumped on that statement. One posted on an Atheist website claimed McDaniel’s statement inferred the woman who accused Judge Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct made everything up.
McDaniel’s campaign spokesman Tanner Watson said campaign staffers read some of the blogs. “He’s not saying 99% of all sexual misconduct allegations are false,” Watson said when asked to clarify what McDaniel meant.
However, Watson said it’s different when the allegation is made against someone like Judge Kavanaugh. “When it’s against a high-profile political figure, 99% of the time they are (fabricated), yes,” Watson said, explaining what McDaniel referred to Monday when he made his statement about almost all sexual misconduct allegations being false.
McDaniel told the Focal Point host his opinion about this issue will not change. “Forgive me if I’m a bit cynical what it comes to Washington. I've just seen this before,” McDaniel said. “We’ve seen good men attacked and it's almost always conservatives.”
McDaniel is in a three-way race for the U.S. Senate seat once held by Thad Cochran. The state senator is on special election ballots this November against current Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and former agriculture secretary Mike Espy.
“The truth will come out, I suppose, if there’s fairness in this world,” McDaniel told Focal Point. “But, I’m not sure there’s much fairness left in Washington.”
