JSU reaches apparel deal with NIKE

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson State University has reached an apparel deal with NIKE.
JSU’s Department of Athletics, along with the JSU Development Foundation, has entered a five-year partnership with NIKE through BSN SPORTS for sports apparel and equipment. The agreement goes into effect September 18 and includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards, along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.
“We are thrilled to officially announce our exciting partnership with BSN SPORTS, Nike through the Jackson State University Foundation,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “Since its inception, Nike has continued to redefine innovation by always listening to the needs of the world’s best athletes and helping them be the best they can be. In partnering with this iconic brand, Jackson State University student-athletes will now wear the best apparel to help them achieve competitive greatness.”
In addition to JSU, some other SWAC schools have also agreed to new apparel deals. The conference previously had a multi-year agreement with Russell Athletic, which outfitted all 10 teams in the league.
