High School Football Recap: Week 5 part 2

BAY SPRINGS, MS (WDAM) - One team rebounded from its first loss of the season, while the other saw its hard luck against a hard schedule continue.
Bay Springs High School broke a 14-14 halftime tie Friday by outscoring Northeast Jones High School 14-3 in the third quarter before a pulling away to 34-17 victory.
The Bulldogs, which had opened the season with three, consecutive wins, bounced back from a loss to West Jones High School.
Senior running back Anson Windham rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for the Bulldogs. Senior Jamarius Hosey had 81 yards and a score on 12 carries and senior running back Dallen Jones added 23 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Bay Springs junior quarterback Adrian Cole completed 4-of-8 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, while senior receiver Jacario Ducksworth had three catches for 62 yards.
Northeast Jones got 108 yards rushing on 16 carries from Jazaylon Morris. Junior Tony Barnes had 53 yards on 13 carries
Tigers junior quarterback Mason Smith added 30 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while completing 5-of-9 passes for 53 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to junior Jay Jones.
Bay Springs (4-1) will visit Quitman High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (2-3) dropped their third consecutive game Friday, losing 20-14 to Philadelphia High School.
Northeast Jones (0-5) will have an open week before hosting Northeast Lauderdale High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27. The Trojans (3-2) lost 33-12 Friday to Neshoba Central High School.
North Forrest 40, Enterprise 20
Senior quarterback Leon Jones threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more Friday night in Eatonville as the Eagles won their second consecutive game.
The Bulldogs (0-5) rushed for 351 yards on 58 snaps, but North Forrest used big plays to secure the victory. Three of the Eagles’ scoring plays covered at least 67 yards and five were 30 yards or longer.
Zack Kyle led Enterprise with 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries, while sophomore Christian Milsap went for 88 yards on 16 carries and also added a two-point conversion run.
Senior Ethan Hale ran for 53 yards on 12 carries and senior tight end Seth Williams caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Derryon Gray.
The Eagles (2-3) will visit Heidelberg High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Oilers (2-3) are coming off a 55-7 loss at the hands of Poplarville High School Friday.
Mendenhall 29, Purvis 8
PURVIS - The Tornadoes limited the Tigers to their fewest points in four games, but could not put enough points on the scoreboard as Mendenhall remained unbeaten.
Mendenhall senior quarterback Christian Allen completed 4-of-5 passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns and also hit on a two-point conversion pass.
Allen contributed 77 yards on 11 carries as the Tigers rolled up 290 yards rushing on 41 carries.
Senior Junkevious Mack ran for 28 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and added a two-point conversion run. Senior Zadarious Duckworth gained 67 yards on seven carries and senior Michael Simmons had 48 yards on five carries.
Junior Ke’shun Collier had 65 yards on seven carries and grabbed three passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Montreal Walker caught a two-point conversion pass.
The Tigers (4-0) will host Raleigh High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lions (1-4) fell 28-18 Friday to visiting Seminary High School.
The Tornadoes (1-3) will visit Seminary High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-3) topped Raleigh High School 28-18 Friday.
