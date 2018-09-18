Consider This: Help your child succeed with reading

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - As parents, we all want what is best for our children. Whether it is getting them involved in sports or community activities, or just making sure they brush their teeth, we strive to put our children on the path to success.
A recent study reveals that Mississippi ranks 48th in literacy. Reading is directly related to literacy and the level of education achieved.
One of the most important ways parents can support their children is by helping them to build literacy skills early in life.
Learning to read is one of the most important phases in a child’s education. The ability to read is a significant predictor of success in school and in life.
Here are a few suggestions to help your child learn to love reading:
- Read with your child at least 20 minutes each day. This includes reading aloud to your child and discussing what you read.
- Sing rhyming songs and read rhyming books to help your child learn new sounds in words.
- Use trips to the grocery store, dinnertime chats and driving in the car as a time to introduce new words.
- Choose books that interest your child and are at the appropriate level. A teacher or a librarian can help.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.