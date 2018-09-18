City of Hattiesburg working to repair water main break

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg crews are working to repair a water main break on North 29th Avenue.
According to a tweet from the city, crews have engaged several fire hydrants on 30th Avenue and 31st Avenue in an effort to pull down the pressure at the site of the break so that it can be repaired.
Residents in the area may experience brown water, low water pressure and some sediments in the water tonight. The city advises residents to run your water for a few minutes before using it.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.