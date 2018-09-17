Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar opens in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A new restaurant opened on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg on Monday.
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar celebrated its opening by giving the first 30 customers footballs signed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who is a co-owner of the Baton Rouge-based restaurant.
“This morning, we offered the first 30 guests to show up here for lunch a signed autographed football from Drew Brees, number 9,” said Matt Gallagher, co-owner of the Hattiesburg location. "So we’ve had guys lined up here since 8:30 last night.
The Hattiesburg location is the 23rd restaurant to open and the first in Mississippi.
