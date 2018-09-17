Reward offered for information on Marion Co. Courthouse break-in

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Officials continue to investigate a break-in at the Marion County Courthouse in Columbia that happened over Labor Day weekend. Now, a cash reward is being offered for information on the suspect or suspects responsible.
Columbia police responded to the crime on Monday, Sept. 3, after an employee with the circuit clerk’s office noticed evidence of the break-in.
County officials told us police secured the building and found no one inside. They did find broken glass by the circuit clerk’s office door, which was also pried open along with some other doors in the building.
Some cash was reportedly taken, but the amounts have not been released by officials.
The investigation was turned over to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s department is now teaming up with Crime Stoppers to offer a reward for information on the break-in.
“We've got cash money just waiting for someone to help us out," said Diane James, Executive Director of Metro Crime Stoppers. "We don't want your name, just your information.”
All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous. No tips are traced, recorded or taped to protect the identity of the tipsters.
“To get cash in hand make sure you get an I.D. number for your tip. You can get an I.D. number by calling the tip line at 601-582-STOP or going online to www.p3tips.com.,” said James.
