Police: Suspect wanted for hitting man with vehicle

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Laurel police are searching for a driver accused of intentionally running over a man.
Tarus T. Barnes Jr., 22, faces one count of aggravated assault after police responded to to a report of a man hit by a vehicle on Saturday, according to the Laurel Police Department.
Police said officers found a man suffering from significant leg injuries on Queensburg Avenue near Bartlett Street around 1 p.m. The man told officers that he had been intentionally run over by a suspect driving a blue SUV.
The man was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to LPD.
If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
