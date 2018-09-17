Monday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Monday morning started off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. It's going to be a hot day this afternoon across the area as highs top out into the low 90s with heat indices between 100 to 103.
Skies will be mostly sunny, and rain chances will be extremely small today, only at 20 percent with temperatures in the 80s. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.
Expect more of the same Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s with a stray thunderstorm possible. We'll stay that way all the way through Thursday. We'll see hit-or-miss rain chances return Friday and into the weekend with highs in the low 90s.
Looking ahead to early next week, it still looks like we may see a cold front come through with a small taste of fall. Highs could drop to the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Keep your fingers crossed!
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.