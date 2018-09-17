MHP investigating crash involving Wayne Co. deputy, 18-wheeler

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy and an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 84 near Strengthford Cooley Road.
The crash has the left eastbound lane of the highway closed.
MHP spokesman Travis Luck said the 18-wheeler collided with the deputy’s patrol vehicle while the deputy was conducting traffic control for a crew repaving a driveway for Coastal Chemical Company.
The 18-wheeler overturned, blocking the eastbound lanes of the highway. One lane has since been reopened. Luck said no injuries were reported.
According to Luck, MHP is investigating how the crash happened. It is unclear how long it will take to remove the overturned 18-wheeler from the roadway.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.