Laurel Police Department looking for entry-level officers

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - If you’re interested in being a police officer, the Laurel Police Department is accepting applications.
Capt. Tommy Cox, with LPD, said the department is running on a shortage of officers and wants to fill those ranks. He said they are looking to have 55 officers in the department by next year.
The department is currently taking applications for the Civil Service Examination for Entry-Level Police Officers on Oct. 13th. From there, those who pass the test will be sent the police academy in January.
“By entry-level, that means you’ve never been a police officer and you’ve never been to the police academy,” said Cox. “If you’ve thought in the past, ‘You know, I might want to try this out. It’s something I may want to do,' now is the time, because in three months, we won’t be giving the test again.”
Applicants must turn in their application by Oct. 5 to the human resources office at Laurel City Hall by 4:30 p.m.
Cox said the department is still taking applications from lateral transfers.
For more information, you can contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440.
