HPD searching for woman accused of theft
By Luke Smith | September 17, 2018 at 5:15 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 5:16 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet from a customer at a Hub City business.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the incident happened at the Kitchen Table on September 14 around 10 a.m. The woman allegedly took a customer’s wallet and used the credit cards and charged almost $3,000 dollars on them, according to Moore.

If you have any information regarding the woman’s identity or location, please contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

(Photo source: HPD)

