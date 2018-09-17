HPD searching for woman accused of theft

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet from a customer at a Hub City business.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the incident happened at the Kitchen Table on September 14 around 10 a.m. The woman allegedly took a customer’s wallet and used the credit cards and charged almost $3,000 dollars on them, according to Moore.
If you have any information regarding the woman’s identity or location, please contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
