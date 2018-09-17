AG Hood urges Congress to reauthorize Violence Against Woman Act

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - Attorney General Jim Hood announced Monday that he joined attorneys general from all 50 states and five territories to urge Congress to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.
The VAWA was originally passed in 1994 and expires this year, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s office. The VAWA has awarded over $6 billion in grant funding to government and nonprofit organizations. In a letter to congressmen, the attorneys general stressed the importance of VAWA in reducing the rate of sexual violence toward women.
“In the past, funding under the VAWA has allowed the Domestic Violence Division to add a resource prosecutor and conduct statewide trainings,” Hood said in the release. “Since its creation in 2006, our Domestic Violence Division has provided training to thousands of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges and medical personnel in Mississippi. Additionally, through authorized funding under the VAWA, we partnered with the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault in October 2014 to launch the Mississippi Encourage Sexual Assault ARREST Project to improve the investigation and prosecution of sex crimes in our state. The importance of funding under this act cannot be overstated.”
The act helps coordinate responses to domestic violence and sexual assault and supports thousands of shelters and organizations across the country.
