Sunday 5 p.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Expect a mostly clear night with lows in the lower 70s.
For Monday, it’s going to be another very hot day with highs in the lower to mid 90s with a 20 percent chance for a shower in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s on Tuesday morning will give way to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 90s.
A 20 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorms is expected in Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Friday into the weekend expect a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
