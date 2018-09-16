Southern Miss taking advantage of off week

“Well I think we have a bunch of good guys, and we got a good football team,” Hopson said. “We really do. We’re going to keep chipping away at the dam, that’s what I told ‘em. We’re gonna keep chipping, sooner or later that dam’s going to bust. We just gotta keep chipping. Certainly, we gotta do a few things better.” “Really it was just about self-reflection,” said USM senior Picasso Nelson, an Oak Grove grad. “A lot of things that we did last week showed on gameday. And we didn’t get the result that we wanted so we got to make sure that we practice like a championship team, and that we’re putting forth effort and doing the small things right. If we do those in practice, they’ll become habitual and we’ll do them on gameday.”