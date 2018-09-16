Saturday 6 p.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The overnight time period looks great with mostly clear skies and lows in the lower 70s. For Sunday you can expect mostly skies and hot weather with highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the lower 70s again.
As we head into Monday expect a 20% chance for a stray thunderstorm with highs in the lower to mid 90s.
The forecast for the rest of the week calls for highs in the low 90s by Thursday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms .
A good chance for showers exists for Saturday with a 50% expected and highs in the upper 80s and lows around 70.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.