Saints nip Browns in thriller, 21-18

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WDAM) - The Cleveland Browns left the barn door open just enough Sunday for the New Orleans Saints to squeeze out a 21-18 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Of course, it didn’t hurt the Saints’ chances when Cleveland place-kicker Zane Gonzalez suddenly couldn’t hit the side of said barn.
Gonzalez missed his final four attempts from placement, including two extra points and two field goals.
His final miss came on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2 seconds to play would have sent the Browns into overtime for a second, consecutive week, but instead, zipped wide right.
“We found a way to win, but have a long way to go to improve and be a better team,” New Orleans coach Sean Payton said.
Gonzalez, who had a potential, game-winning kick blocked in overtime in the Browns’ first-week tie with Pittsburgh, missed an extra point kick that would have given Cleveland a one-point lead with 1:24 to play in the game, but instead left the teams tied at 18-18.
In the end, that miss may not have mattered on the scoreboard, but it certainly fired up the majority of the 73,086 in attendance, which became even more frantic after Saints quarterback Drew Brees and receiver Ted Ginn Jr. hooked up on the first two snaps for 51 yards down to the Browns’ 25-yard line.
Four plays later, Saints place-kicker Wil Lutz redeemed himself for an earlier miss from a similar distance, drilling a 44-yard field down the middle for the eventual, game-winning points with 21 seconds to play.
“That was a big kick (Lutz) hit and a couple big ones their kicker didn’t hit, and that was the difference in the ballgame,” Payton said.
In the end, so were Brees and second-year receiver Michael Thomas, who made a little NFL history in the midst of the Saints’ struggles to win their initial game of 2018.
Brees and Thomas hooked up on two touchdowns six minutes apart in the fourth quarter that brought New Orleans from a 12-3 deficit to an 18-12 lead.
That stretch also capped a 12-catch afternoon for Thomas, who has teamed with Brees for 28 receptions and three touchdowns through two games, including a 16-catch gem in a season-opening, 48-40 loss to Tamp Bay.
The 16 catches in the opener set a franchise, single-game record and the 28 catches in two games broke the league mark of 26 set by Andre Rison in 1994.
“I knew about it,” Thomas said. “Sometimes it’s hard to miss when you get reminders of it. I feel like we won (Sunday) and that’s the biggest thing. I was able to contribute.”
Brees, who missed a couple of shots down the field Sunday, completed 28-of-35 passes for 243 yards with touchdown passes of 2 yards and five yards to Thomas.
Brees said he was not particularly enamored of the Saints’ offensive performance, but said a Browns’ defense that limited New Orleans to 275 yards total offense had plenty to do with the lackluster production.
“They played us tough,” Brees said. “But we left a lot of points out there, more than I can remember.
“Offensively, that was not our standard, and while we are glad to get our first win of the season, there is a huge sense of urgency for improvement as we move forward.”
Two lost fumbles in the first half, one by Thomas and one by Ginn, slurried the offensive flow of the first half. But for the second consecutive game, the Saints’ running game was less than overwhelming.
New Orleans ran for just 62 net yards.
“The defense, all day for the most part, did some great things,” Cleveland coach Hue Jackson said. “You hold that offense with those players that they have over there to what we did (is an accomplishment) … We were controlling the line of scrimmage at times, and, at times, we controlled the passing game.”
Former University of Southern Mississippi standout Jamie Collins was in the middle of the action for the Browns, finishing with five tackles (three solos), including a tackle for loss.
The teams traded field goals in the first quarter. Gonzalez opened with a 39-yarder after Thomas’ fumble set the Browns up at the New Orleans’ 45.
Lutz capped New Orleans’ best drive of the half with a 31-yard field goal with 2:52 left in the period.
After Lutz missed a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter, Cleveland marched 45 yards in seven plays to set up another 39-yard field goal by Gonzalez as the Browns led 6-3 at halftime.
Cleveland took its first offensive possession of the second half 79 yards for the game’s first touchdown. The Browns converted two third-down situations, got a pass interference call on another and scored on a third-and-1 for a 12-3 lead.
But Gonzales’ woes began then, with an extra-point try shooting off to the left. Another solid Browns’ drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters came up empty when Gonzales slipped a 44-yard field-goal effort off to the left.
The Saints cut the lead to 12-10 on Thomas’s 2-yard TD catch and Lutz’ extra point, followed by an exchange of punts between the teams.
With Cleveland looking at a second-and-4 at its own 30-yard line, Tyrod Taylor threw slightly behind tight end David Njoku. The ball was batted into the air and into the arms of New Orleans free safety Marcus Williams.
Williams returned the interception 22 yards, setting the Saints up at the Cleveland 18-yard line. Four plays later, Brees found Thomas from 5 yards away and running back Alvin Kamara tacked on the two-point conversion for an 18-12 lead with 2:44 to play.
The Browns weren’t done.
Taylor, who completed 22-of-30 passes for 246 yards, hurried the Browns to near midfield, where the drive stalled and Cleveland was facing its final snap.
Instead, Taylor found rookie wideout Antonio Callaway behind Saints cornerback Ken Crawley and laid a 47-yard touchdown pass in his hands. Gonzalez sent another placekick to the left, but the Browns and the Saints were tied 18-18.
But not for long, as Brees worked the defense and Lutz came through with the go-ahead points.
“I am encouraged we won,” Payton said, “but let’s not kid ourselves … We’ve got a lot to do to improve.”
