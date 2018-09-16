Saints get their first win of the season against the Browns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Wil Lutz 44-yard field goal gave the Saints their first win of the season, 21-18 over the Browns. Cleveland’s field goal kicker missed a 52-yarder at the end of the contest. He also missed two extra points.
Last week, Thomas lost a fumble against the Bucs, today, the turnover bug bit him again. After getting the yardage for a first on a catch, he got stripped and lost the ball to the Browns. Cleveland would get a field goal out of the turnover.
The bad play continued for the receiving core. Ted Ginn, Jr. also lost a fumble in the first half. Damarious Randall recovered both fumbles for Cleveland. The Browns wouldn’t capitalize on the turnover.
The Browns finally found the end zone in the third quarter, courtesy of a Carlos Hyde 1-yard touchdown run. The score gave the Browns a 12-3 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Black and Gold scored their very first touchdown of the contest. Drew Brees to Thomas, 2-yard connection, Saints trail 12-10.
The Saints defense forced their first turnover of the season, courtesy of a Marcus Williams pick.
That would lead to a Brees to Thomas, 5-yard touchdown hookup. After a Alvin Kamara 2-point conversion, the Saints advantage upped to six, 18-12.
The Browns struck back, Tyrod Taylor connected on a bomb to Antonio Callaway on a 47-yard score. For the second time in the matchup, the Browns missed the extra point.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.