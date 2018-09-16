High School Football Recap: Week 5 pt. 1

BROOKLYN, MS (WDAM) - True enough, West Marion High School may have turned to Jeremiah Holmes at quarterback more out of necessity.
Thing is, the junior has done a top-shelf job at the position.
“I’ve told you before, he’s just a special kid,” West Marion coach Brad Duncan said. “He’s a leader. He’s not a natural quarterback by any means, but that (guy) just finds a way to make plays.
“That’s what he’s been doing and that’s what our guys have been doing.”
Holmes threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth score Friday night as the Trojans pulled away early to take down Forrest County Agricultural High School 38-19.
The victory left West Marion with a 5-0 record. The last time the Trojans managed such a fast start: 2015.
“It’s not always pretty, but they’re always going to play hard and they’re always going to be scrappy,” Duncan said.
Holder completed 9-of-15 passes for 233 yards, while rushing six times for 35 yards.
Two of Holmes’ touchdowns went to senior Dontavious McGowen, who hauled in three passes for 130 yards and also returned a kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown.
It marked the second consecutive week that McGowen had caught two touchdown passes.
Sophomore Omarion Husband caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, freshman Larry Magee grabbed a 36-yard touchdown pass and freshman Octavious Harvey added a two-point conversion from Holmes.
The Trojans will head across Marion County to visit Columbia Academy at 7 p.m. The Cougars (2-3) lost 40-20 at Adams County Christian Academy Friday.
The Aggies (0-5) will visit Hazlehurst High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Indians (0-5) lost 54-12 Friday to East Central High School.
Taylorsville 20 Columbia 13
TAYLORSVILLE _ Sophomore quarterback Ty Keyes threw for three touchdowns, two to senior Raven Arrington, Friday as the unbeaten Tartars handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season.
Columbia led 6-0 after one quarter before Taylorsville tied the game at halftime. The Tartars went up 13-6 with a third-quarter touchdown, and both teams scored in the final period.
Keyes completed 11-of-17 passes for 244 yards. Arrington had three catches for 102 yards and sophomore Jalon Clark had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Senior running back Keyon Bass led the Tartars with 90 yards on 19 carries.
Taylorsville (5-0) will host Perry Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-3) lost 21-7 to Vancleave High School Friday in game played at Petal High School’s Panther Stadium.
The Wildcats (4-1) head into an open week before returning on Sept. 28 to open Region 8-3A play at Wesson High School.
Jefferson Davis County 40, Natchez 12
NATCHEZ _ Senior running back Ricky Griffith and junior running back Keyser Booth each rushed for two touchdowns Friday as the Jaguars snapped a two-game losing streak by handing the Bulldogs their first loss.
Booth scored on a 69-yard run and Griffith followed with a 31-yard touchdown run as Jefferson Davis County led 14-0 after a quarter.
The Jaguars went up 27-0 in the second period on a 24-yard tourndown run by senior Justin Berry and a 5-yard TD run by Griffith.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 27-6 at halftime on an 80-yard pass from Kyreek Murray to Evertte Bates and neither team scored in the third quarter.
But Booth bolted 23 yards for a touchdown and sophomore Michael Reese went in from 8 yards out to give Jefferson Davis a 40-6 lead.
James Singleton scored the game’s final touchdown on a 27-yard run for the Bulldogs.
Jefferson Davis County (3-2) will welcome Franklin County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (0-5) lost 20-0 Friday to Lawrence County High School.
St. Stanislaus 63, Pearl River Central 49
CARRIERE _ Junior running back Detrich Spikes rushed for 328 yards and five touchdowns Friday night as the Blue Devils scored at least 41 points for a second consecutive game.
Pearl River Central’s ground game also featured senior Kobe Whitehead, who ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns and senior Ryan Spadley, who had 468 yards on 12 carries.
But the Blue Devils could not hold off the Rock-a-chaws, who used a 14-0 third quarter to expand a one-point halftime lead and seize control of the game.
PRC (1-3) will open Region 4-5A play at 7 p.m. Friday at Long Beach High School. The Bearcats (2-2) dropped a 41-21 decision Friday to Greene County High School.
Hello again after bye
A number of Pine Belt will return to the field Friday after an open weekend, with most venturing into region competition.
Among those resuming play:
- Petal at Pearl (Region 3-6A opener)
- George County at Oak Grove (Region 3-6A opener)
- Hattiesburg at Gautier (Region 4-5A opener)
- Laurel at South Jones (Region 3-5A opener)
- Forest Hill at West Jones (Region 3-5A opener)
- Lumberton at Mt. Olive (Region 8-A opener)
- Salem at East Marion (Region 8-A opener)
- Lawrence County at Collins
