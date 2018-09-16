Electric cooperatives’ parent asking customers to conserve

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Customers of Pine Belt cooperatives such as Dixie Electric, Southern Pine and Pearl River Valley are being asked to reduce their electrical usage to avoid potential, future outages.
Cooperative Energy, which generates/transmits electricity to 11 member cooperatives in southern and western Mississippi, issued a statement Saturday at the behest of “our reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, to request that our end users curtail their electricity usage.”
The period started Saturday and was to run “until further notice.”
The statement said the need to reduce consumption was the result of “unexpected outages, above normal temperatures and higher-than-forecasted system load.”
No details were given regarding any of the three factors, nor specific levels given regarding voluntarily “curtailment.”
Cooperative Energy said the requests were being made not only in Mississippi but also to customers across the Mid-South.
“If this situation does not improve, the next step will be to enact the generation and transmission cooperatives’ emergency load-reduction plans, which may result in a loss of electricity on a rotating basis,” the statement read. “This would be the last resort and we prefer to reduce electricity demand without taking this step period.”
The statement suggests turning off non-essential lighting and air conditioning and reducing use of water heaters, electric ovens and washers and driers.
