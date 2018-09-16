3 arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Three suspects were arrested Saturday after stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Hattiesburg.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesperson Travis Luck, the chase started around 7 p.m. after authorities attempted to perform a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle. When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and led police a chase on I-59 north.
The pursuit eventually ended at the intersection of Broadway Drive and Lincoln Road near a gas station.
Luck says 2 juveniles and 1 adult were taken into custody.
Authorities with the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Hattiesburg Police Department also assisted in the chase.
