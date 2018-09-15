Southern Pine Electric sending crews to SC to help with Hurricane Florence Recovery

“We’re proud of our crew members for answering the call of those in need," Siegfried said. "The bond electric cooperatives share across the country is much like the bond you share with members of your own family. We care about each other and when a member of our family is in need we’re there for them. We have a team ready to work hard until power is restored in those areas touched by Hurricane Florence. We will pray for a quick recovery and for our guys to return home safely.”