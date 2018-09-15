Southern Pine Electric sending crews to SC to help with Hurricane Florence Recovery

TAYLORSVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Southern Pine Electric is sending crew members to the East Coast to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Florence. Twenty-seven workers left for South Carolina early Saturday morning.
Southern Pine Electric will assist Aiken Electric Cooperative in Aiken, South Carolina. Aiken Electric serves nine counties and is in west South Carolina near the Georgia border.
Southern Pine Electric President and CEO Jason S. Siegried said electric cooperatives across the country share a family like bond and he’s extremely proud of his team for answering the call of those in need.
“We’re proud of our crew members for answering the call of those in need," Siegfried said. "The bond electric cooperatives share across the country is much like the bond you share with members of your own family. We care about each other and when a member of our family is in need we’re there for them. We have a team ready to work hard until power is restored in those areas touched by Hurricane Florence. We will pray for a quick recovery and for our guys to return home safely.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.