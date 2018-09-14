USM quarterback Kwadra Griggs reinstated to team

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - After being suspended from the football team for nearly a month, the University of Southern Mississippi announced Friday that quarterback Kwadra Griggs has been reinstated.
The news of Griggs’ suspension broke on Aug. 11. The university did not go into detail on the reason for the suspension, only saying it was “pending the resolution of a student conduct matter.”
During the 2017 season, the senior quarterback missed four games dealing with a hand injury. When he was on the field, Griggs completed over 55 percent of his passes, threw for 1,879 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Sophomore Jack Abraham started at quarterback for the Golden Eagles through the first two games of the 2018 season. In those outings, Abraham threw for 620 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Golden Eagles game this Saturday at Appalachian State was cancelled due to the threat of Hurricane Florence. The next game is scheduled for Sept. 22 against Rice at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
